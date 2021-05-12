Amed Rosario delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 victory and a two-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Josh Naylor, who began the inning at second base, scored from third base on Rosario's single to right field off Keegan Thompson (1-1).
Rosario had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians, who have won eight of their past nine games. Cleveland used six relievers, including winning pitcher James Karinchak (1-0).
Nine of Chicago's past 10 games, and each of the last seven, have been decided by one run.
The Cubs broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the sixth. Ildemaro Vargas doubled with two outs against Nick Sandlin before Bryan Shaw entered and allowed Joc Pederson's run-scoring double to center.
Willson Contreras went 4-for-5 and Pederson recorded his third three-hit game in his past five contests for the Cubs, who went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Cleveland answered in the bottom half when Rosario's double scored Cesar Hernandez, who began the inning with a double off Zach Davies.
Davies then induced a groundout from Jose Ramirez before Justin Steele escaped the jam by sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around Franmil Reyes' intentional walk.
Indians rookie left-hander Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first career start, allowing four hits with four walks.
Davies gave up one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings for the Cubs. The right-hander ran into trouble in the first inning when Hernandez delivered a leadoff double and Rosario reached first on an error, but Davies got Jose Ramirez to line out and then struck out both Eddie Rosario and Reyes to end the threat.
The Cubs received a scare in the seventh inning when pinch-hitter Kris Bryant was hit by a 95-mph fastball on his left by Cal Quantrill and was replaced by pinch-runner Nick Martini. After the game, manager David Ross said he had a contusion. Bryant didn't start the game because of illness.
--Field Level Media
