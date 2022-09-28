Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario lined a game-winning single to right field in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Wednesday night.
With the game tied at 1-1, the Rays (85-70) sent out Javy Guerra (2-1) in the extra frame with Oscar Gonzalez placed on second base. After Andres Gimenez drew an intentional walk, Gabriel Arias moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.
Another intentional walk led to Rosario, who came off the bench and produced the winning hit for the Guardians (87-68), who won for the 19th time in the past 23 games.
Arias went deep for the first time in the majors and Steven Kwan was 2-for-4 in support of Triston McKenzie, who yielded just one run and three hits over a strong six-inning start. He fanned six and walked one over 88 pitches.
James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in a perfect 10th to help Cleveland move to 13-5 in extra innings.
Tampa Bay's Ji-Man Choi was 2-for-3 with a double and scored the Rays' only run on an RBI single by Christian Bethancourt.
In a 50-pitch start to begin his 2022 season, Tyler Glasnow -- who had Tommy John surgery during the summer of 2021 -- allowed one run on two hits with three whiffs and a walk over three innings.
After sprinting out to the mound 421 days removed from the elbow surgery, Glasnow fired a 98 mph fastball to Kwan and rolled through a perfect 14-pitch first inning, touching 99 mph on six offerings.
A late insertion into the lineup in place of Yandy Diaz (shoulder), Choi stroked a one-out double in the second before Bethancourt provided the game's first tally with a single through the box.
Arias got to Glasnow by rocketing his first major league homer out to left field on a 97 mph four-seam fastball. He turned on the 3-1 pitch and roped it 403 feet into the stands.
However, the Rays couldn't muster much against McKenzie. Working up in the zone primarily with his fastball, the right-hander settled in after the single run in the second and struck out six over the next four frames.
After a rain delay for just over an hour, Cleveland's Eli Morgan induced a double-play ball against speedy Jose Siri with the bases loaded to close the seventh.
