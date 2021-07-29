Amanda Nunes' bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena at UFC 265 is off after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.
A UFC business official told ESPN of Nunes' situation Thursday, later verified by other reports.
Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) were set to fight at UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston. They were supposed to be the co-main event alongside an interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane.
MMA Junkie reported that the Nunes-Pena fight could be rescheduled for December.
Nunes would have entered the fight with a 12-match winning streak on her side. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner hasn't lost since September 2014 and has defeated Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm in that time.
--Field Level Media
