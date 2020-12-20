Jose Alvarado, who lost two teeth in a collision during practice on Thursday, bounced back to match his career-high with 29 points and lead Georgia Tech to a 97-69 win over visiting Delaware State on Sunday in Atlanta.
Alvarado shot 11-for-14 from the field, equaled his career-high with four 3-pointers, and added five assists. He previously scored 29 points in the season-opening four-overtime loss to Georgia State.
Alvarado scored only 11 points in Friday's win against Florida A&M, a day after his emergency trip to the dentist.
Georgia Tech (4-3) has won four of its past five games. The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 all-time against Delaware State and improved to 35-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; they defeated Florida A&M on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets got 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from Moses Wright in 23 minutes. Khalid Moore matched his season high with 11 points, and Jordan Usher added 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Delaware State (0-3) got 17 points from Myles Carter, who added five rebounds. Dominik Fragala made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points. Pinky Wiley, who entered the game averaging a team-high 15.0 points, was limited to nine points on three 3-pointers.
Wright sparked Georgia Tech with two baskets during an early 8-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 15-6 lead with 14:14 left. Delaware State never got closer than six points in the first half and trailed 40-30 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets put it away with a 20-0 run, part of a stretch that saw them make 13 consecutive baskets and take a 76-44 lead with 11:05 remaining. Delaware State responded with an 8-0 run, but never got closer than 23 points.
Georgia Tech began mass substitutions with 10 minutes left and every player on the roster played, including three walk-ons. The Yellow Jackets forced 20 turnovers, leading to 26 points, and outscored the Hornets 46-26 in the paint.
