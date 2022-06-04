Allisha Gray recorded 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Dallas Wings to a solid 68-51 victory over the host Seattle Storm on Friday night.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points and Satou Sabally contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as Dallas (6-4) ended a two-game slide.
Breanna Stewart registered 27 points and eight rebounds for Seattle (5-4), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Jewell Loyd added 13 points but was just 5-of-16 shooting as the Storm set a season low for points scored.
Seattle star Sue Bird and fellow starter Ezi Magbegor each missed their third straight game while in COVID-19 protocol. Backup Stephanie Talbot cleared the protocol and was scoreless in 16 minutes after a two-game absence.
The Wings connected on 39.4 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 9 of 27 from 3-point range. Dallas is 2-2 on a five-game road trip that ends Sunday against the first-place Las Vegas Aces.
Seattle made just 31.7 percent of its shots and was a shaky 5 of 29 from behind the arc. The Storm dropped to 4-2 on an eight-game homestand.
The Wings held a 42-31 rebounding edge.
Dallas led by four at halftime and then scored 15 of the first 21 points in the third quarter to open up a 46-33 lead. Ogunbowale drained a 3-pointer from about five feet behind the line to cap the run with 5:24 remaining.
Ogunbowale drilled another 3-pointer with 1:57 left -- the final points of the quarter -- and Marina Mabrey added a trey 29 seconds into the fourth period to make it 54-39.
Baskets by Gray and Isabelle Harrison increased the Dallas lead to 58-41 with 7:29 left.
Seattle whittled its deficit to 12 but the Wings put the game away on a layup from Gray and 3-pointers by Tyasha Harris and Ogunbowale to make it 68-48 with 2:06 left.
Sabally's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left before the break capped her nine-point first half and gave the Wings a 31-27 lead. Stewart had 11 in the half for Seattle.
