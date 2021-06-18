France's Alize Cornet rallied to upset No. 6 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals of the Bett1Open on Friday in Berlin.
Cornet saved a match point in the deciding set to reach her 25th career semifinal, her first on grass. It was also her third win of the year against a Top 20 opponent (Muguruza is No. 13).
All four matches went the distance on Friday.
The unseeded Cornet's semifinal opponent Saturday will be No. 5 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who held off Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
The other semifinal features Russia's Liudmila Samsonova and No. 7 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Samsonova advanced with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (0) victory against Madison Keys of the U.S. Azarenka also eliminated an American, sending Jessica Pegula packing with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win.
--Field Level Media
