France's Alize Cornet snapped No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the third round Saturday at Wimbledon.
It was the first loss since February for Swiatek. The World No. 1 from Poland committed 33 unforced errors and saved only one of six break points against the unseeded Cornet.
Swiatek's streak matched the longest on the WTA Tour in 25 years, tying Martina Hingis' run in 1997. Steffi Graf won 66 consecutive matches from 1989-90.
Cornet, playing in her record-tying 62nd consecutive Grand Slam dating back to 2007, advanced to the Round of 16 at the All England Club for the first time since 2014. She upended then-world No. 1 Serena Williams, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round that year.
"I have no words right now," Cornet said. "It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court. I think (No. 1) court is a lucky charm for me.
"I think this kind of match is what I'm living for. I knew I could do it. Somehow I had this belief. I thought if there is a time I can beat her, it's now."
Cornet, 32, finished with just seven unforced errors and 16 winners during the 93-minute match. Her next opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner Saturday over No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.
Also, fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain recorded a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over 25th-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.
Eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula was not as fortunate, however. Croatia's Petra Martic ended the American's run at Wimbledon, courtesy of a 6-2, 7-6 (5) decision.
Amanda Anisimova, who is seeded 20th, overcame a first-set loss to post a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 win versus 11th-seeded Coco Gauff.
"It's my first time playing on Centre Court. It's the most special day, I think, of my career," Anisimova said in her on-court interview. "It's just a huge privilege to play on this court ... playing Coco. She's an amazing player and just got to the finals of a Grand Slam. Before the match, I was just trying to prepare myself to soak in this moment whether I win or lose. Winning today is just so special."
Anisimova will face unseeded Frenchwoman Harmony Tan, who secured a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Katie Boulter of Great Britain.
No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania breezed to a 6-4, 6-1 triumph versus Magdalena Frech of Poland, while 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan had a tougher time of it before posting a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Qinwen Zheng of China.
