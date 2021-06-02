Alexander Zverev overcame a stern test from Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the French Open in Paris.
The sixth-seeded German recorded 15 aces and overcame 10 double-faults to post a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory.
The three-set win was appreciated by Zverev, who was stretched to five sets in his opening-round victory over German qualifier Oscar Otte.
"I think he played a fantastic match," Zverev said of Safiullin. "I'm happy to be through in three sets. The match definitely wasn't easy. I'm happy not to have played another five-setter. I think it's going to be important for me during the course of this tournament."
Zverev, 24, will continue his quest for his third title this season when he faces Serbian Laslo Djere, who secured a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.
Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and 15th-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway also notched three-set wins on Wednesday.
Tsitsipas saved 11 break points en route to claiming a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Spaniard Pedro Martinez, while Ruud recorded a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.
"It's nice to get some recognition that you had a good clay-court swing," the 22-year-old Ruud said. "I've won many matches. I've built a kind of clay-court reputation for myself. I've been performing well many tournaments in a row this year. I think this is by far my best clay-court season so far."
Roberto Bautista-Agut wasn't as fortunate, as the 11th-seeded Spaniard was upset by Henri Laaksonen. The 29-year-old Swiss qualifier hit 53 winners -- including nine aces -- to defeat a top 20 player for the first time in his career.
Laaksonen advanced to face Japan's Kei Nishikori, who rallied to a 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 23rd-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia. The 31-year-old Nishikori also needed five sets to oust Italian Alessandro Giannesi in the first round.
Also on Wednesday, 27th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini collected a 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and 31st-seeded John Isner secured a 7-6 (6), 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.
In the later matches, second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev ousted American Tommy Paul, but not after some difficulty, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
The 25-year-old Medvedev, currently the No. 2-ranked player in the world, had never even won at Roland Garros before going 2-for-2 in this tournament. It took him two hours and 18 minutes to dispatch of the pesky Paul, who turned 24 a couple weeks earlier.
Medvedev, who broke Paul's serve eight times Wednesday, moves on to face 32nd-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who eliminated Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Like his next opponent Medvedev, Opelka had never won a match at the French Open until this week.
No. 22 seed Christian Garin of Chile rallied in a five-set thriller to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 8-6 in a match that lasted over four hours. Garin fought off two match points in the third-set tiebreaker in sparking his comeback over McDonald, who has yet to reach the third round at the French in his career.
Garin advances to next battle American Marcos Giron, who moved to Round 3 with a 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Guido Pella of Argentina. It marks the first time in the 27-year-old Garin's career he has reached the third round at any Gland Slam.
Other five-set matches included American Steve Johnson edging Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3; Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina nearly blowing a two-set lead before beating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4; and Argentina's Federico Delbonis taking out Spain's Pablo Andujar 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 12 seed of Spain, dropped the opening set before coming back to beat Frenchman Enzo Couacaud 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
