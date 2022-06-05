Alexander Volkov didn't let Jairzinho Rozenstruik hang around very long in their light heavyweight bout, the main event on Saturday night's UFC Vegas 56 card in Las Vegas.
Volkov (35-10, 9-4 UFC), of Russia, was coming off a loss in his most recent bout, falling to Tom Aspinall on a straight armbar submission at 3:45 of the first round on March 19.
On Saturday, Volkov finished off Rozenstruik (12-4, 6-4 UFC) even more quickly, winning on a TKO at 2:12 of the first round.
After the fight, Volkov said he saw his opportunity when he saw his opponent "go to the cage."
"I know that he does not have good defense (at that moment). ... I just see him and just go forward for the knockout. Good fight," Volkov said.
In the co-main event, another Russian, Movsar Evloev remained unbeaten at 16-0 by defeating Dan Ige of the U.S. (15-6) via unanimous decision in a featherweight matchup.
Other winners were lightweight Lucas Almeida, women's flyweight Karine Silva, flyweight Ode' Osbourne and light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield.
