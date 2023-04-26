Alexander Bublik won the longest tie-break of the ATP season in the first set and survived a three-set battle with Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6 (15), 6-7 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain on Wednesday.
In a match that lasted nearly three hours, some 25 minutes were spent in that first-set tie-break, which ended when Bublik broke Galan's serve and converted his fifth set point. Galan, of Colombia, who lost on his serve five times in the tie-break, failed to capitalize on six set points.
Bublik, of Kazakhstan, lost on his serve four times in the tie-break, but not after the score reached 9-9.
Victories have been scarce this season for the 55th-ranked Bublik, who said he hopes it gives him some momentum.
"When you don't win a lot, it's tough to finish matches, and I never felt it before because (for the past few seasons, I made) 35-plus wins on the season," he said afterward. "(So far this year) I only have five, so finishing matches is not easy. I hope to get the momentum back, play better, and win more matches."
Bublik will get an immediate test when he faces the tournament's sixth seed, Holger Rune of Denmark, in the round of 64.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka advanced by beating Maxime Cressy of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Yannick Hanfmann and Oscar Otte of Germany each won their matches in three sets as well.
Five Frenchmen were among Wednesday's winners: Gregoire Barrere, Richard Gasquet, Hugo Gaston, Hugo Grenier and Quentin Halys.
Also advancing were Spain's Jaume Munar, Roberto Carballes Baena and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Other winners were Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, Slovakia's Alex Molcan, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.