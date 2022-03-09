Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
The forward scored in the second period and added an empty-net goal to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place all-time. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom became the ninth pair of teammates to play 1,000 NHL games together.
Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal for Washington, and Nick Jensen had three assists. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves.
Elias Lindholm scored twice for Calgary, which saw its 13-game home point streak end. Dan Vladar made 22 saves.
Dowd gave the Capitals their first lead of the night when he grabbed a loose puck along the boards, deked a defender and fired high past Vladar from the left circle to make it 4-3 at 11:50 of the third period.
Ovechkin increased the lead to 5-3 at 18:12 and Lindholm scored on a deflection to make it 5-4 with 40 seconds left.
Oliver Kylington scored on a slap shot through traffic from the left point to give the Flames a 3-2 lead at 3:45 of the third period, but Anthony Mantha tied it 3-3 at 8:21 with a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.
The Flames took a 1-0 lead at 9:40 of the first period when Johnny Gaudreau entered the zone leading a 3-on-1 rush and fed across the slot to Lindholm, who scored on a quick wrist shot from the right circle.
Calgary took advantage of a poor clearing attempt by Jensen and Andrew Mangiapane slid a backhand pass to Adam Ruzicka, who made it 2-0 at 8:54 of the second period.
Conor Sheary corralled a loose puck off a rebound and scored from the high slot to pull the Capitals within 2-1 at 10:27. Sheary has four goals and two assists in his past four games.
The Capitals tied it 2-2 when Evgeny Kuznetsov poked the puck away from Sean Monahan and Ovechkin shot it past Vladar from the left circle at 13:23.
