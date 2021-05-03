Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left the team's game against the New York Rangers on Monday night during the first period, and the team announced during the first intermission that he would not return.
The forward took one shift totaling 39 seconds before leaving the game.
Ovechkin was playing in his first game after missing the previous four with a lower-body injury.
He entered Monday with 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games.
