Washington Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 for spearing Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic in the groin on Wednesday night.

The NHL on Thursday announced the fine, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident happened with 5:30 remaining in the third period of the Capitals' 2-1 shootout victory. Ovechkin responded to a shove from Frederic with a stick to his groin, earning a minor penalty for slashing. Frederic was also sent off for cross-checking.

Ovechkin, 35, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) on the season.

--Field Level Media

