Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin missed practice Tuesday and the Capitals said his status is day to day.
The 35-year-old captain has a lower-body injury. His availability for Thursday's home game against the New Jersey Devils has yet to be determined.
The Capitals last played Saturday -- a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers -- and didn't practice the following two days.
Ovechkin has 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 games this season. He didn't register a point on Saturday after scoring goals in five straight games, overtaking Phil Esposito (717) for No. 6 on the all-time goals list in that stretch.
Ovechkin missed four games in January while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Capitals forward T.J. Oshie also didn't practice Tuesday due to personal reasons.
--Field Level Media
