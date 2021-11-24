Sorry, an error occurred.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 home win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings (9-9-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for St. Louis (10-7-2).
The Blues got on the board first with 9:49 remaining in the first period on a goal by Buchnevich.
With the Blues on a power play, Jordan Kyrou fed a pass from behind the net to Buchnevich, who fired home a shot from the slot that beat Nedeljkovic to the glove side to make it 1-0 St. Louis.
The lead didn't last long, as Detroit tied the game 3:37 later on a goal by Raymond with 6:12 remaining in the first period.
Tyler Bertuzzi fed a pass near center ice into the St. Louis zone to Raymond, who streaked in all alone on St. Louis goalie Ville Husso and beat him between the legs to tie the game at 1-1.
The score remained that way until there was 12:15 remaining in the second period, when Larkin gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.
Larkin took a poor clearing attempt on the backhand by Blues defenseman Marco Scandella and fired the puck past Husso from point-blank range.
Detroit took a lead into the third period despite registering only three shots on goal in the second period.
Early in the third period, St. Louis tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Perron.
With 18:49 left in the game, Perron beat Nedeljkovic on a bad angle to the side of the goal.
Detroit responded, taking a 3-2 lead with 15:22 remaining on a goal by Erne, who snapped a shot from above the face-off circles through a screen and into the net.
The score remained that way until Fabbri scored an empty-net goal to give Detroit a 4-2 lead with 1:15 left.
--Field Level Media
