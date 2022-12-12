Cam Talbot made 32 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
It was the first shutout of the season and 28th in 10 NHL seasons for Talbot, who came within 2:50 of shutting out the Ducks in a 5-1 win on Nov. 25 in Anaheim.
Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals, Claude Giroux assisted on both and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators, who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
Lukas Dostal made 35 saves in his season debut for Anaheim, which fell to 0-6-2 in its past eight road games.
Ottawa scored on its third shot against Dostal, who was recalled from AHL affiliate Ontario on Saturday after Anthony Stolarz sustained a lower-body injury on Friday.
Kelly deflected a point shot from Nikita Zaitsev for his first goal of the season, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:42 of the first period.
Ducks forward Brett Leason was called for interference on Tim Stutzle at 10:10 of the first period. Stutzle, who entered the night second on the Senators with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists), sustained an upper-body injury on the play and did not return.
DeBrincat scored nine seconds into the ensuing power play to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead.
Ducks forward Adam Henrique was unable to convert a short-handed breakaway at 17:17 of the first period.
Dostal made two of his best saves on back-to-back tries from in close by Shane Pinto in the opening minutes of the second period.
Dostal also turned away a shot by Mark Kastelic on a 3-on-0 break with 1:42 left in the second period.
DeBrincat scored with four seconds left on a power play to extend the lead to 3-0 at 12:00 of the third period. It was DeBrincat's 11th goal in 14 games against the Ducks in his career.
Ottawa was awarded a short-handed goal with 4:31 left, but the Ducks challenged for goalie interference and the goal was waived off.
The Senators also lost forward Tyler Motte to an upper-body injury during the second period.
