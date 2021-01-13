Fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia secured his fourth career ATP Tour singles title after Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired two games into the first set of the final of the Antalya Open on Wednesday in Turkey.
The eighth-seeded Bublik was unsuccessful in his bid to play through the pain after sustaining a right ankle injury in his semifinal victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.
de Minaur, who outlasted No. 2 seed David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday, previously won ATP Tour hard-court titles in 2019 at the Sydney International, the Truist Atlanta Open and the Zhuhai Championships. The 21-year-old avenged a loss in his last final at the European Open in October.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.