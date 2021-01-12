No. 4 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia will face No. 8 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan for the first time in Wednesday's final of the Antalya Open in Turkey.
It is the eighth ATP Tour final for de Minaur, who outlasted No. 2 seed David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in one hour and 52 minutes on Tuesday. The 21-year-old has won three singles titles, all in 2019.
Bublik also went the distance, defeating France's Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in two hours and five minutes in the other semifinal. It is the 23-year-old's third ATP final and he is seeking his first title.
It will be the first head-to-head meeting between Bublik and de Minaur.
