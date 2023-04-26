NASCAR driver Alex Bowman will be out 3-4 weeks after sustaining a fractured vertebra in a sprint-car crash.
He was treated for a compression fracture following an accident Tuesday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.
"First, I want to let everyone know I'm feeling OK," Bowman posted on social media. "My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make.
"... I'll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon."
Josh Berry will take over behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, starting with Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.
"We're relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He's having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game.
"We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support."
Bowman, 30, is currently 9th in the Cup Series standings and has six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races this season. He has seven career wins in the Cup Series, most recently at Las Vegas on March 6, 2022.
