Aleksander Barkov scored a first-period hat trick and also had two assists and Matthew Tkachuk added two goals and two assists as the Florida Panthers cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.
Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, Eetu Luostarinen scored a goal and Brandon Montour added a pair of assists for Florida, which snapped a three-game losing streak while producing a season-high goal total.
Barkov, who missed the previous three games with a knee injury, set franchise records for the fastest hat trick to start a game (15:22) and also most career power-play goals (67), breaking a tie with Scott Mellanby for the latter mark. His five-point goal tied a career high.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 5-1-0 in their past six games against Montreal.
Arber Xhekaj had a goal and an assist and Josh Anderson also scored a goal for Montreal, which took its fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Sam Montembeault finished with 34 saves.
Florida took a 1-0 lead at the 2:37 mark of the first period when Gustav Forsling's shot off the left point caromed off Barkov's leg past Montembeault. Barkov then made it 2-0 with a power-play goal when he ripped a shot from the left circle into the top left corner at 11:50 of the first.
Montreal cut it to 2-1 at 14:14 of the first on a power-play goal by Xhekaj, who slapped a shot from the left point through traffic for his fifth of the season.
Barkov answered just 1:08 later to complete his hat trick, picking up a loose puck in front of the net and then roofing a backhand shot into the top right corner for his ninth of the season.
The Canadiens closed within 3-2 with 47 seconds left in the period on a power-play goal by Anderson, who flicked in a backhand rebound of a Mike Hoffman one-timer.
The Panthers extended the lead to 4-2 with another power-play goal in the second period, when Tkachuk redirected a Montour point shot at 6:22.
Verhaeghe made it 5-2 at the 4:14 mark of the third period when he finished an odd-man rush with Barkov and fired a wrist shot from the left wing past Montembeault's blocker side for his 18th goal of the season.
The Panthers then blew the game open when Tkachuk muscled in a rebound on the power play for his 17th goal of the season at 7:24. Luostarinen followed 2:07 later with his ninth goal of the season when he put in a wrist shot at the end of a two-on-one with Sam Bennett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.