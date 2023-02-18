Aleia Hobbs set a U.S. record with a run of 6.94 seconds in the women's 60 meters on Saturday at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.
Her time is also a world lead, which she set last month in Arkansas with a run of 6.98 seconds. Gail Devers set the previous U.S. record in 1993 with a run of 6.95.
Marybeth Sant Price set a season-best run of 7.09 seconds for second place. Destiny Smith-Barnett took third with a personal-best of 7.11.
JT Smith of Texas A&M-Commerce took the men's 60 meters with a run of 6.53 seconds.
Arizona State's Justin Robinson ran a 45.40 to win the men's 400 meters. Noah Williams finished second at 45.69 seconds while Craig Allen finished third at 46.11.
Anna Hall took the women's 400 meters with a personal-best time of 51.03 seconds.
Sam Kendricks won the men's pole vault with a facility record and season-best 5.91 meters (19 feet, 4 ¾ inches).
Shelby McEwen took the men's high jump with a season-best 2.24 meters (7 feet, 4 ¼ inches).
Chase Ealey won the women's shot put with a distance of 19.87 meters (65 feet, 2 ¼ inches).
Katie Moon won women's pole vault with a height of 4.80 meters (15 feet, 9 inches).
Kenturah Orji took the women's triple jump at 14.31 meters. William Williams Jr. won the men's long jump with a personal-best 8.20 meters.
Nia Akins won the women's 800 meters with a personal-best 2:00.16. Bryce Hoppel set a season-best 1:45.92 on the men's side.
Other winners included Joseph Kovacs (men's shot put), Nikki Hiltz (women's 1,500m), Samuel Prakel (men's 1,500m), Alaysha Johnson (women's 60m hurdles) and Freddie Crittenden III (men's 60m hurdles).
--Field Level Media
