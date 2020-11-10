Radu Albot notched a 6-2, 6-4 victory over top-seeded Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday in the second round of the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.
Albot converted 86.1 percent of his first-serve points while reaching his second quarterfinal of the season. The native of Moldova never trailed in the match while stunning the Canadian.
Vasek Pospisil also pulled off an upset as he dispatched fourth-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4. The Canadian also never trailed in the match.
In other matches, Richard Gasquet of France defeated Spain's Roberto Carballes 6-3, 6-4; Italy's Jannik Sinner was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics; and Gilles Simon of France prevailed 6-2, 6-2 over Andrej Martin of Slovakia.
