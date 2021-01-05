DeVonta Smith of Alabama became arguably the first pure first wide receiver ever to win the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday, when he outpolled three quarterbacks.
The senior from Amite, La., received 447 first-place votes of the 868 cast, easily outdistancing the quarterback trio of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama's Mac Jones, and Florida's Kyle Trask, who were also finalists.
Lawrence, who entered the season as a favorite for the award, finished second, with 1,187 points (including 222 first-place votes), with Smith's Alabama teammate Jones (1,130, 138 first-place votes) and Trask (737, 61 first-place votes) third and fourth, respectively.
Not since Michigan multipurpose cornerback/receiver/returner Charles Woodson in 1997 -- in a shocking announcement over Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning -- has anyone other than a quarterback or running back received the honor.
Smith becomes the third Alabama player to win college football's top individual award, joining running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).
"To all the kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing, because I'm not the biggest; I've been doubted a lot just because of my size," the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith said. "Really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big."
Alabama running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the voting, in a big year for the Tide and a strange year for college football. Alabama is 12-0 entering the College Football Playoff title game against Ohio State on Jan. 11.
Last week, they drilled Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals, 31-14. Ohio State beat Clemson in the other semifinal, 49-28.
The trophy has been awarded annually since 1936, and almost always has gone to a passer or runner. Quarterbacks have won the award nine of the last 10 years.
Consider that from 1973 to 1983, only running backs won. Then from 1984 to 2000, the winners were nearly split with eight quarterbacks and six running backs (as well as Woodson in 1997). And since 2001, there have been 16 quarterbacks and three running backs.
Previously, Michigan's Desmond Howard (1991), Notre Dame's Tim Brown (1987), and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers (1972) were wide receivers, but they also gained much of their acclaim as return specialists.
This season, for the first time, Smith returned punts for Alabama, but he returned only nine punts. He averaged 24.3 yards on those returns, with one touchdown. He also had one rushing score.
It was his receiving that earned Smith the Heisman. He has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, with the national championship game against Ohio State remaining.
"He means the most to us here at Alabama," said Jones, the third-place finisher. "You can watch the games and see that, what type of person he is with how he plays. I've been real excited just to be able to get him the ball this year. He came back to try and win a national championship and improve his draft, and I feel like he's done exactly that because he's just gotten open and made explosive plays."
2020 Heisman Trophy Results
Note: First place votes=3 points, Second=2 points, Third=1 point.
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR, Sr. 1,856 points (447 first place, 221 second, 73 third)
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, QB, Jr., 1,187 points (222, 176, 169).
3. Mac Jones, Alabama, QB, Jr., 1,130 points (138, 248, 220).
4. Kyle Trask, Florida, QB, Sr., 737 points (61, 164, 226).
5. Najee Harris, Alabama, RB, Jr., 216 points (16, 47, 74).
6. Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, So., 64 points (6, 10, 26).
7. Justin Fields, Ohio State, QB, Jr., 48 points, (5, 6, 21).
8. Zach Wilson, Brigham Young, QB, Jr., 42 points (3, 6, 21).
9. Ian Book, Notre Dame, QB, Sr., 38 points (5, 5, 13).
10. Kyle Pitts, Florida, TE, Jr., 24 points, (0, 7, 10).
--Field Level Media
