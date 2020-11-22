Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 and the top eight teams remained unchanged for the second straight week in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
The Crimson Tide (7-0) received all 62 first-place votes following Saturday's 63-3 trouncing of Kentucky, holding on to the top spot for the third straight week.
It is the 22nd time Alabama has been a unanimous No. 1, the most of any school, and the 21st since 2012. The Crimson Tide face No. 22 Auburn (5-2) in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Notre Dame (8-0) remains at No. 2, followed by Ohio State (4-0), Clemson (7-1), Texas A&M (5-1), Florida (6-1), Cincinnati (8-0) and BYU (9-0).
Oregon (3-0) moved into the top 10 at No. 9 after a 38-35 win against UCLA and idle Miami (FL) (7-1) climbed two spots to No. 10.
Northwestern (5-0) made the week's biggest jump from 19th to No. 11 after a 17-7 win against Wisconsin (2-1), which slipped eight spots to No. 18.
Fellow Big Ten member Indiana (4-1) dropped three places to No. 12 after a 42-35 loss to the Buckeyes.
Other unbeaten teams in this week's poll include No. 16 Coastal Carolina (8-0), No. 17 Marshall (7-0) and No. 19 Southern California (3-0).
Liberty (8-1) fell out of the Top 25 after a 15-14 loss to North Carolina State.
After a three-week absence, idle North Carolina (6-2) moved back in at No. 25.
--Field Level Media
