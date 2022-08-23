Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the team after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a head coaches press conference before the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the team after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/TNS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a head coaches press conference before the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Quite a bit’s happened since Alabama and Nick Saban agreed to a new contract just a year ago.
A busy coaching carousel and a significant salary bump for a rival certainly contributed to the latest refresh for Saban’s deal approved Tuesday by the UA System trustees’ compensation committee.
Saban will be under contract through the 2029 season, adding one year to his last deal. He will make $10.7 million in Year 1 of the deal and $12.7 million in the final year.
In all, the contract is worth $93.6 million and covers the following eight football seasons. Saban will be 78 when this deal expires.
It includes completion bonuses for only the first four years of the eight years it covers. Saban is due to be paid an additional $800,000 for completing the 2022-2025 seasons.
Add it up and Saban will be making an average of $11.7 million over the eight years covered in the deal. That overtops Kirby Smart’s average pat of $11.25 million from the 10-year contract he signed in July.
Saban signed an eight-year $84.8 million deal last year before the first round of megadeals involving Brian Kelly at LSU, Mel Tucker at Michigan State and Lincoln Riley at USC. Then Smart inked a 10-year deal worth $112.5 million total in July. Both Smart and Saban are represented by agent Jimmy Sexton.
This is the eighth contract update at Alabama for Saban as he enters his 16th season in Tuscaloosa. His first deal in 2007 paid him $4 million a year, the equivalent of $5.7 million when adjusted for inflation.
Saban was already set to be the second-highest-paid coach in terms of average salary behind Smart. That doesn’t include Riley’s deal at USC since it is a private school not subject to the open records laws that produce the full contracts at public schools.
Saban’s average annual salary jumped to the $11.7 million figure a year after settling on $10.6 million a year under the 2021 contract. The wild coaching contract season from last fall pushed salaries higher but didn’t better Saban’s average annual pay. Kelly and Tucker each got deals that paid them $9.5 million a year.
Ryan Day at Ohio State and Jimbo Fisher each got new contracts that lifted their average pay to $9.5 million but Smart’s deal in July pushed the ball even further down the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.