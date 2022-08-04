Alabama tight end Cameron Latu missed Thursday's camp-opening practice and will be out additional time in fall camp due to undisclosed reasons.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban declined to shed light on Latu's situation.
"Cam is going to miss some time in camp," Saban told reporters. "I don't know exactly how long."
Latu, a fifth-year senior, caught 26 passes for 410 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season. The eight TD receptions set a school record for an Alabama tight end.
Latu also is the Crimson Tide's leading returning receiver.
Latu was a defensive end when he began his Alabama career but was shifted to tight end following the 2018 season.
--Field Level Media
