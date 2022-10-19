Alabama coach Nick Saban said the school is investigating after a video surfaced that apparently shows receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman after Saturday's 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville.
The video clip was posted to TikTok by Emily Isaacs and included the caption, "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday."
Saban addressed the situation on Wednesday.
"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban said. "We are currently working to gather more information."
Thousands of Tennessee fans stormed the field after the last-second victory and it wasn't easy for Alabama players to navigate through the humanity and get off the field.
The video shows Burton, wearing his No. 3 jersey, moving toward a female, who appears to try to move out of his path. But Burton veers in the fan's direction and appears to hit the woman in the head.
Isaacs used an #ouch emoji with her caption remark of the incident.
The victory was Tennessee's first over Alabama since 2006. The school was fined $100,000 by the SEC for violating the conference's field access policy.
Amid the hoopla, fans also took down the goalposts and chucked them into the nearby Tennessee River.
Burton transferred from Georgia to Alabama following last season. He has 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
