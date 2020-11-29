Alabama is the top-ranked team in college football for the fourth straight week, taking home the unanimous No. 1 in the The Associated Press college football poll.
Alabama received 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week. Notre Dame (9-0) comes in No. 2 while Ohio State (4-0) is No. 3 and Clemson (8-1) at No. 4.
The Crimson Tide posted a 42-13 win over No. 22 Auburn on Saturday to move to 8-0 on the season.
Texas A&M (6-1) comes in at No. 5 in the top 25, while Florida (7-1) is ranked 6. Cincinnati, which is undefeated at 8-0, is ranked seventh and undefeated BYU (9-0) is eighth.
Miami (7-1) moves into the top 10 at No. 9 with Indiana (5-1) at 10.
Oregon (3-1) fell out of the top 10 after a 41-38 loss to Oregon State. The Ducks go from No. 9 to No. 21.
Three teams dropped out of the top 25, Texas, Auburn and North Carolina. Each lost this past week for the third time this season.
Washington (3-0) moves into the top 25 at No. 23, while Iowa (4-2) comes in at No. 24, and Liberty (9-1) sits at No. 25.
-- Field Level Media
