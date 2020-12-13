NCAA Football: Alabama at Arkansas

Dec 12, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall (87) runs after a catch against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

 Nelson Chenault

Alabama remained atop the Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, garnering all 62 first-place votes, and was joined in the top 10 by undefeated Coastal Carolina.

The No. 9 Chanticleers (11-0) became the first team ever from the Sun Belt Conference to move into the top 10.

Notre Dame, at 10-0 like Alabama, was No. 2, followed by Ohio State (5-0), Clemson (9-1) and Texas A&M (7-1). Rounding out the top 10 were Cincinnati (8-0), Indiana (6-1), Iowa State (8-2) and No. 10 Georgia (7-2).

Florida (8-2) and Miami (8-2) fell out of the top 10 after losses on Saturday. The Gators dropped five spots to No. 11 following LSU's 37-34 win, while the Hurricanes plummeted 10 places to No. 19 after a 62-26 pummeling by North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (8-3) moved up four spots to No. 16.

Moving into the top 25 was another Atlantic Coast Conference team, No. 24 N.C. State (8-3). San Jose State (6-0) entered the poll at No. 25.

The Spartans last were ranked in 2012.

Falling out were Colorado and Wisconsin, which were No. 21 and 25, respectively, last week.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.