Alabama reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, the same day the College Football Playoff committee made the Crimson Tide the No. 1 playoff seed.
The AP voters and CFP committee agreed on the top five: Alabama (12-1), followed by Michigan (12-1), Georgia (12-1), Cincinnati (13-0) and Notre Dame (11-1).
The Crimson Tide received 50 of 62 first-place votes after beating previous No. 1 Georgia 41-24 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Michigan received nine votes and Cincinnati garnered three.
At No. 6 was Baylor (11-2), which climbed three spots after beating then-No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Ohio State (10-2) and Ole Miss (10-2) remained Nos. 7 and 8 respectively, Oklahoma State (11-2) fell to No. 9 and newly crowned Pac-12 champion Utah (10-3) rounded out the Top 10.
Oregon (10-13), which lost the Pac-12 championship game to the Utes on Friday, fell out the of Top 10 to No. 15. Iowa (10-3), dominated by Michigan 42-3 in the Big Ten title game, fell two spots to No. 17.
Re-entering the poll was No. 24 UTSA (12-1), winner of the Conference USA championship game Friday night over Western Kentucky, 49-41. Falling out of the Top 25 was San Diego State.
