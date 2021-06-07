Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson is transferring to Texas.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore opted out of the 2020 season after rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman with the Crimson Tide in 2019.
Robinson announced his destination on social media on Sunday, posting photos of himself in a Longhorns uniform on Twitter. He rejoins former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, now the head coach in Austin.
Robinson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 out of Washington, D.C.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.