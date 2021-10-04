Sorry, an error occurred.
Alabama running back Jase McClellan will undergo knee surgery Tuesday and miss the rest of the season.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore is the No. 1 Crimson Tide's second-leading rusher and top receiver out of the backfield.
Head coach Nick Saban made the announcement Monday.
McClellan was injured in the third quarter of Saturday's 42-21 win over Ole Miss and did not return. He had rushed for 28 yards on six carries and caught a pass for 11 yards.
McClellan had 191 rushing yards on the season behind starter Brian Robinson Jr. He was averaging 4.8 yards per carry and had a touchdown. He also had 10 catches for 97 yards and three TDs.
Roydell Williams (154 yards rushing, one TD) and Trey Sanders (83 yards, one TD) are next on the depth chart.
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) plays at Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday night.
--Field Level Media
