Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced on Thursday that he is transferring to Colorado.

"Heading west... Sko Buffs!" Brown said on Twitter.

Brown put his name in the transfer portal one day after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10.

Brown played in 11 games, starting once at left guard, during the 2021 season. Overall, he played in 29 games over three seasons with Alabama.

The graduate transfer has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

