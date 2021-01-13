The Alabama-Ohio State College Football Playoff finale Monday averaged 18.7 million viewers across the ESPN networks, making it the least-watched title game since 2005.
The ratings declined 27 percent from LSU-Clemson (25.6 million) last year and 26 percent from Clemson-Alabama in 2019 (25.3 million), according to Sports Media Watch. The Crimson Tide won 52-24.
The previous low (21.4 million) for a national title game was USC-Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl in 2005, a blowout win by the Trojans, 55-19.
The Bama-OSU finale drew fewer viewers than the two semifinal games, the first time that's occurred in CFP/Bowl Championship Series history. Ohio State-Clemson garnered 19.2 million viewers and Alabama-Notre Dame drew 18.9 million on New Year's Day.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.