Eyeing its fourth national title in eight years, Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll released Monday.
Led by head coach Nick Saban and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide received 54 of the 66 first-place votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
No. 2 Ohio State received five first-place votes and No. 3 Georgia, the defending College Football Playoff national champion, received six.
No. 18 Texas, which finished 5-7 in coach Steve Sarkisian's first season in 2021, drew the other first-place ballot.
Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five, followed by Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.
Alabama opens the season on Sept. 3 against Utah State in Tuscaloosa.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina State
14. Michigan State
15. Southern California
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Houston
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.