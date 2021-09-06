Alabama outside linebacker Christopher Allen needs surgery for a fractured foot and could be out for the season, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Monday.
The redshirt senior sustained the injury during Saturday's season-opening 44-13 win against Miami.
He was taken to the locker room after strip-sacking Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King early in the second quarter and returned to the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot.
Allen registered six sacks and led the SEC with 13 tackles for loss in 2020, earning second-team All-SEC honors.
Sophomore Drew Sanders, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, replaced Allen on Saturday and will take over in the starting lineup.
No. 1 Alabama (1-0) hosts FCS opponent Mercer (1-0) on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
