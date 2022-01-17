Sorry, an error occurred.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound junior had 79 tackles (12.5 for losses), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 15 games this season for the Crimson Tide.
Harris delivered three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble in last week's loss to Georgia in the national championship game.
"After carefully weighing my options with my family, I know I am ready to accomplish my next goal," he posted Monday on Instagram.
Harris, a semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards, is rated as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the draft class by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
Harris is one of eight Alabama players to declare for the upcoming draft. While he won't return to the Crimson Tide's defense, fellow linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced last week that he will.
--Field Level Media
