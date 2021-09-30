Known as a football dynasty, the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to work on becoming a hoops powerhouse as well.

Jaden Bradley, a five-star point guard rated No. 18 in the Class of 2022 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, committed to Alabama on Thursday.

Bradley chose the Tide over Arizona, Florida State, Gonzaga and Kentucky.

ESPN ranks Bradley as the top point guard in his class. The 6-foot-3 point guard hails from Concord, N.C.

It is Alabama coach Nate Oats' third straight basketball recruiting class to feature a five-star, per 247Sports.

Alabama won the SEC as both regular-season and tournament champions in 2020-21 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

--Field Level Media

