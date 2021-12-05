Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
No. 1 Alabama has opened as a 13.5-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, according to the consensus Vegas odds.
Meanwhile, in the other College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, No. 3 Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Notre Dame, which was the first team left out of the four-team playoff, finds itself as a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Elsewhere, the Rose Bowl features Ohio State as a 6.5-point favorite over Utah, and the Sugar Bowl matchup has Ole Miss favored by 2 over Baylor.
After Alabama-Cincinnati, the second-largest spread of bowl season comes in the New Mexico Bowl, where Fresno State is favored by 13 over UTEP.
Two bowl matchups -- Virginia-SMU in the Fenway Bowl and Miami-Washington State in the Sun Bowl -- are considered an early pick'em.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.