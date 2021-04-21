Alabama guard Joshua Primo announced Wednesday he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the possibility of returning to the Crimson Tide.
"I have always had aspirations to play in the NBA since I was little," he posted on Twitter, in part. "I feel that now is the time for me to take that step towards my dream. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.
"I will be signing with NCAA certified agent to keep the option of returning to the University of Alabama men's basketball team next season. I cannot wait to see what comes next in my career and what the future holds."
The 6-foot-6 freshman averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30 games (19 starts) with Alabama in 2020-21. He shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range.
Fellow Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford made a similar announcement last week.
--Field Level Media
