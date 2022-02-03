Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested on a DUI charge early Thursday in Northport, Ala.

A police spokesperson confirmed to al.com that Golding was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

University officials have not yet commented on the arrest.

Golding, 37, joined head coach Nick Saban's staff ahead of the 2018 season and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.

--Field Level Media

