Top-ranked Alabama has been installed as the biggest favorite in College Football Playoff history to win its semifinal game against No. 4 Notre Dame.
The Crimson Tide were listed as 19-point favorites shortly after the release of the CFP matchups on Sunday. That broke Alabama's own previous CFP record as a 14.5-point favorite over Oklahoma in 2018-19, according to SportsBetting.com.
The sportsbook set the over/under point total for the Alabama-Notre Dame game at 65.5 points.
No. 2 Clemson is a 7-point favorite to beat third-seeded Ohio State in the other semifinal, with SportsBetting.com offering the over/under at 65 points.
Largest CFP Spreads in history (SportsBetting.com)
2020/21 Rose Bowl: Alabama (-19) vs. Notre Dame
2018/19 Orange Bowl: Alabama (-14.5) vs. Oklahoma
2019/20 Peach Bowl: LSU (-12.5) vs. Oklahoma
2016/17 Peach Bowl: Alabama (-12.5) vs. Washington
2018/19 Cotton Bowl: Clemson (-10.5) vs. Notre Dame
2015/16 Cotton Bowl: Alabama (-10) vs. Michigan State
2014/15 Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-7.5) vs. Ohio State
2014/15 Rose Bowl: Oregon (-7.5) vs. Florida State
2020/21 Sugar Bowl: Clemson (-7) vs. Ohio State
Favorites are 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread in semifinal history, according to the sportsbook.
Biggest CFP upsets in history (SportsBetting.com)
2014/15 Sugar Bowl: Ohio State (+7.5) over Alabama
2016/17 CFP NCG: Clemson (+6.5) over Alabama
2014/15 CFP NCG: Ohio State (+6) vs. Oregon
2018/19 CFP NCG: Clemson (+5) over Alabama
2015/16 Orange Bowl: Clemson (+3.5) over Oklahoma
2016/17 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson (+1) over Ohio State
Alabama is also the heavy favorite to win the national title, with the Crimson Tide being offered at -175 by SportsBetting.com. Clemson is +200, followed by Ohio State at +600. Notre Dame has by far the longest odds at +1800.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.