Former play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was named the winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence on Wednesday by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Michaels, 76, will be honored at the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, currently slated for July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
