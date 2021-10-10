Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia sent fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain packing on Saturday with a solid 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif.
The victory was Tomljanovic's fourth over a Top 10 player in her career. Muguruza is ranked sixth in the world.
"I was really looking forward to playing Garbine, because I did lose (to her) the last couple of times," Tomljanovic said after the victory. "I did try to focus on that one time I beat her, and tried to channel that energy, so I was really happy that I got through today."
Tomljanovic improved to 2-3 against Muguruza with her other victory coming in 2014.
Tomljanovic next faces 26th-seeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovakia. Zidansek moved on by defeating Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic recorded six aces while dispatching Poland's Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2. Pliskova will next face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, a winner over Egypt's Mayar Sherif.
Third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan. Krejcikova will next face American Amanda Anisimova, who recorded a 6-4, 6-1 victory over 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy.
No. 10 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in two hours, 29 minutes.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia outlasted Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Jabeur will face 22nd-seeded Danielle Collins, a winner over fellow American Lauren Davis, who retired in the second set after losing the first.
American Coco Gauff, seeded 15th, racked up 12 aces while registering a 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1 triumph over France's Caroline Garcia. Gauff next faces No. 21 Paula Badosa of Spain, who beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
No. 18 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia was leading 6-3, 5-2 when Italy's Martina Trevisan retired. Kontaveit will face 16th-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada. Andreescu defeated American Alison Riske 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 in two hours, 48 minutes.
Russia's Anna Kalinskaya posted a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over 28th-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Kalinskaya will face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, who rallied to upset sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted two hours, 33 minutes.
