AJ Pollock hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and four pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game interleague series.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a double and a home run and scored three times for the Mariners, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Seattle starter George Kirby (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. The right-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Trevor Gott and Justin Topa each pitched a hitless inning and Paul Sewald retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.
Cardinals lefty Steven Matz (0-3) was charged with four runs on four hits in 5 1/ 3 innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts.
The Mariners broke a 2-all tie in the sixth. Julio Rodriguez led off with a walk and, an out later, stole second. Eugenio Suarez also drew a walk, ending Matz's night.
Reliever Drew VerHagen got Hernandez to chase a third strike, but the wild pitch went to the backstop, allowing Hernandez to reach first and load the bases. Pollock lined the next pitch into the gap in right-center to score two runs. Jarred Kelenic followed with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-2.
The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Nolan Arenado led off with a single to shallow center and Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. An out later, the runners advanced on Lars Nootbaar's groundout to first. Rookie Jordan Walker then lined a double just over leaping right fielder Hernandez, scoring both runners.
The Mariners got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Hernandez led off with a double down the left-field line and scored on Kelenic's one-out single to center.
Hernandez tied it with a solo shot to straightaway center with one out in the fourth.
