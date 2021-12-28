Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Air Force Falcons celebrate the win over the Louisville Cardinals in the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Trevion Cooley (23) is tackled by Air Force Falcons safety Corvan Taylor (21) and linebacker Alec Mock (40) during the second half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver DeAndre Hughes (8) runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) reacts to being hit by Louisville Cardinals linebacker C.J. Avery (9) during the second half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) holds up the MVP trophy after the Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals in the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun is doused with Gatorade after the Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals in the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun is presented with the bowl trophy after the Falcons win over the Louisville Cardinals in the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Trevion Cooley (23) loses the ball as he is tackled during the first half against the Air Force Falcons during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) passes against the Air Force Falcons during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) and wide receiver Brandon Lewis (13) and tackle Elijah Brockman (84) celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Dane Kinamon (23) and quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) scores a touchdown on a kickoff during the first half against the Air Force Falcons during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs with the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun watches his team take on the Louisville Cardinals during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals safety Bralyn Oliver (33) celebrates as running back Jawhar Jordan (25) scores a touchdown on a kickoff against the Air Force Falcons during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) is tackled by the Air Force Falcons defense during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield argues a call with the referees during the first half against the Air Force Falcons during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) hands off to wide receiver DeAndre Hughes (8) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Air Force Falcons cadets celebrate during the first half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Brandon Lewis (13) runs for his second touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the stadium as the Air Force Falcons warm up before the game against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the bowl logo on the uniform of Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) before the game between the Air Force Falcons and the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the footballs and the touchdown pylon and logo before the game between the Air Force Falcons and the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the stadium and logos before the game between the Air Force Falcons and the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Haaziq Daniels threw for a career-high 252 yards and two touchdowns Tuesday as Air Force crossed up Louisville with a surprising aerial barrage during a 31-28 win in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes, averaging 28 yards per completion to offer an emphatic counterpoint to a running game held to 170 yards. He also added two scores on the ground.
The Falcons (10-3) sealed the outcome when Matthew Dapore connected on a 26-yard field goal with 5:28 left in the game, capping a 17-play drive that chewed up 9:36 of clock.
Malik Cunningham tried to bring the Cardinals (6-7) back from a game-long deficit. He drew them within 28-21 with four seconds left in the third quarter when he hit Tyler Harrell in stride for a 34-yard touchdown.
Cunningham pulled Louisville within three points with 2:57 remaining in the game on a 22-yard scoring run, his 20th of the year. But Air Force was able to melt the remaining time.
Cunningham hit 13 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown while adding 66 yards on 12 rushes.
Air Force entered the day as the top rushing team in FBS at more than 341 yards per game, but most of its 28 first half points were due to its passing game. Daniels' 40-yard connection to Caleb Rillos set up Daniels' 5-yard touchdown run at the 2:01 mark of the first quarter.
The next time the Falcons had the ball, they scored just 46 seconds into the second quarter when Daniels hit Brandon Lewis over the middle for a 61-yard scoring strike. Louisville responded with a drive of nearly five minutes that Trevion Cooley finished with a 1-yard plunge.
Daniels and Lewis made it 21-7 with 5:42 in the half on a short pass that Lewis turned into a 64-yard touchdown, juking two defenders with great cutbacks. However, the Cardinals got that score back on Jawhar Jordan's 100-yard kickoff return.
Daniels capped a half in which he threw for 199 yards with a 1-yard sneak 54 seconds before the break, giving Air Force a two-touchdown lead.
