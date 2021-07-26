The Washington Football Team and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that includes a $30 million signing bonus, his agency announced Monday.
Allen's agency, Team IFA, posted the details on Twitter.
"Washington for life!!" tweeted the 26-year-old Allen, a first-round pick (17th overall) out of Alabama in 2017 who is entering his fifth season in the nation's capital.
Allen registered 63 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one safety in 16 starts for Washington in 2020. He was also the franchise's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has 202 tackles (21 for losses), 45 QB hits, 17 sacks and two fumble recoveries through 52 career games (all starts).
--Field Level Media
