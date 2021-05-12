The Washington Football Team signed veteran left tackle Charles Leno to a one-year, $5 million contract, his agent Ron Slavin told multiple media outlets Wednesday.
Leno, 29, started 93 consecutive games over the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears but became expendable when the team picked Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Bears released Leno on May 4.
A seventh-round longshot drafted 246th overall in 2014, Leno played in 102 games (94 starts) for Chicago. He did not miss a single snap in four of the past five seasons, and he played 99 percent of the offensive snaps en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.
