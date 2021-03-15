Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Monday.
Smith, 25, flourished last season with the Titans, recording career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdown catches (eight). His touchdown reception total ranked fourth in the NFL among tight ends.
Smith has 114 receptions for 1,302 yards with 16 touchdowns in 60 career games with the Titans, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Patriots squeezed very little out of their tight ends in the passing game last season. Ryan Izzo recorded 13 receptions for 199 yards, Devin Asiasi had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Keene added three grabs for 16 yards.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.