The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and free-agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $72 million that includes $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple media outlets Monday.

Per the NFL Network, the base value of the deal is $17 million annually, with escalators involving 15 sacks and qualifying for the postseason pushing that total to $18 million per year.

Barrett's pact comes on the heels of the reigning Super Bowl champions working out contracts with linebackers Lavonte David and Keith Minter last week.

Barrett, 28, recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles while starting 15 games in 2020. He earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after leading the league with a career-high 19.5 sacks.

All told, Barrett has 266 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 92 career games (46 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2014-18) and Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media

